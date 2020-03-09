Jeffery A Cruse, 36, of Laurelville, died March 6, 2020.

He was born Nov. 28, 1983 in Circleville; the son of Roger and Roxie (Lowhter) Cruse.

He is survived by his dad, Roger (Debbie Shepherd) Cruse; mother, Roxie O’Neal; fiancé, Kelly Morrison; children, Zander Kane Gibson, Kara, Jacob and William Morrison; grandchildren, Remington O’Neal and Journey Morrison; sister, Crystal Hettinger; brother, Jonathan Cruse; stepsisters, Britny Perry and Mindy Coe; grandmother, Marceline Cruse; niece, Melanie Hettinger; great-niece, Maddie James; and great-nephew, Mason James.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with Pastor James Vandagriff officiating.

Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Family requests memorial contributions in care of the Wellman Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

