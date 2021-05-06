Circleville - Jeffrey Prince, 58, of Circleville, passed away on April 25, 2021.
He was born on May 17, 1962 in Columbus to Jesse and Alemeda (Adams) Prince.
Jeffrey was a 1980 Teays Valley High School graduate.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Jeffrey is survived by his father; stepdaughter, Brandi Bowers; brothers, Gregory (Johnna) and Trevor (Amy) Prince; nieces and nephews, Jessie Rosas, Beth Prince, Samantha Hardbarger, Tim Dagon, Katy Prince, Cassandra Preston, Taylor Prince and Brandon Rickey.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 7, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Visitation Friday from 4-6.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jeffrey Prince