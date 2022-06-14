Commercial Point - Jeffrey Allen Ralston, 60, Commercial Point passed from his earthly bonds into eternal life on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born to Beatty and Irene (Barcuss) Ralston on December 13, 1961 in Scio, Ohio. He married the love of his life, Julie (Kaiser) on September 22, 1979. Jeff was a Commercial Tire Account Manager and Retired from Scioto Township Fire Department as a firefighter. He is survived by his wife and daughters, Mandy (Sam) Wasem and Brandy Ralston; grandchildren Emma and Colton Wasem and Paisley Ralston-Gregg; brother Rodney Ralston; in-laws John and Marilyn Kaiser, Lisa Linthicum and Steve Kaiser. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends to mourn his passing. Visitation will be held at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville from 2-4 and 6-8 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday with Pastor Bobby Smith officiating. Interment will be at Beckett Cemetery in Commercial Point after Jeff's Last Call. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jeffrey Ralston
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Ralston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.