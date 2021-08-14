Circleville - Jeffrey L. Schlegler, 55, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 10, 2021.
He was born on June 23, 1966 in Circleville to Charles and Helen (Dresbach) Schlegler.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Schlegler; and mother, Helen Sherm.
Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Brittany (Chaz) Wilson, of Missouri; grandchildren, Dalton Schlegler, Charles Paul III, Torsten, Tayton and Talun Wilson; and by brothers, Charles Mark and Michael Schlegler.
Cremation has been observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
