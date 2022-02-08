Jeffrey Waldron

Toledo - Jeffrey L. Waldron, 51, of Waterville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.
Jeffrey was born on May 31, 1970 in Columbus, Ohio.
He was a graduate of Heath High School and a 1992 graduate of Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor's degree in civil engineering and surveying.
Jeffrey was a diving coach for Ohio Northern University, served as president of American Society of Civil Engineers.
He worked as Ohio Area Manager at Parson's Inc. and was owner of Waldron Engineering Solutions.
He attended First Presbyterian Church of Waterville.
Jeff was a contestant in the 10K track event in the 1986 National Junior Olympics.
At Ohio Northern University, Jeff was an All-American in the sports of track, cross county, and diving. Jeff coached both of his children in their team sports when they were growing up.
In his free time, Jeff loved to ski in Michigan and scuba dive in the Florida Keys with his children. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, one of their favorite places they visited was Hawaii.
Jeffrey is survived by loving wife of 29 years, Jodi J. (Rapson) Waldron; sons, Tyler D. Waldron and wife, Abbey, of Independence, Kentucky, and Derek T. Waldron and Olivia Calder, of Bloomington, Indiana; parents, Gary Waldron, of Newark, and Vicky (Williams) Waldron, of Commercial Point; sister, Lisa Waldron, of Commercial Point; nieces, Kyra Waldron, Katie Duncan and Lauren Peltz; father-in-law, Donald G. Rapson, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; Griffey and Mozzie, his beloved golden retrievers.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Lawrence and Irene Williams and Alva and Betty Waldron.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Karen Vanderploeg officiating.
Interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to V Foundation (v.org) 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, North Carolina 27513, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (StJude.org) 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
