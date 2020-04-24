Jeneniene Raymond, 80, passed away April 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Evelyn Ryan; husband, Henry O. Raymond Jr.; granddaughter, Traci N. Raymond; and beagles, Chase and Brandi.
Jeneniene is survived by sons, Joseph, Patrick (Joni), Kevin (Valerie) and Ryan Raymond; fifth son, Christopher (April) Raymond; grandchildren, Robert Raymond, Mathew (Raven) Raymond, Alisha (Robert Turner) Raymond and Kerry (Zach) Damron; great-grandchildren, Nicole Harper, Ariel Raymond, Brandon Turner, Thomas Turner and baby Damron; sister, Sharon Ryan; very special friends, Diana and Mike Mowery; many special nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends; especially her friend of nearly 75 years (since kindergarten), Judy Drake; and goddaughter, Darla Hogle.
She was formerly employed by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and a full-time homemaker. Jeneniene was a 1958 graduate of Eastmoor High School and member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help of Grove City, Ohio since 1968. She enjoyed helping her husband foster dogs for rescue groups, loved spending her free time watching TV, enjoying talking with friends and family on the phone and eating the candy anyone would get her or she could get her hands on. Anyone who has known her knows the world lost a heart of gold.
Private services entrusted to Newcomer, Southwest Chapel, Grove City, Ohio.
Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Disabled Veterans of America or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.