Jennie L. Mathews

Tarlton - Jennie Louise "Weezie"Mathews, 93, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Aug. 21, 2021 at Logan Elm Heath Care, Circleville, Ohio.
She was born Feb. 12, 1928 in Tarlton, Ohio, and lived her whole life there.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Russell and Merle Jones; and her brother and sister-in-law, Nelson and Anne Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Mathews (Donald) Goeller; grandsons, Donald Patrick (Emily) Goeller (great-granddaughters, Cecie, Sophie and Aly), Russell Goeller and Gregory (Samantha) Goeller; niece and caregivers, Connie Herbert; and great-niece, Erin Herbert; and great-nephew, Jason (Hillary) Herbert and family; nephew, Jeff (Trish) Jones, and children, Julie (Rich) Hunt, Marissa (Kyle) Lockard, and Drew (Alisha) Jones and families; and special friend and caregiver, Mike Van Fossen.
The family wishes to thank Logan Elm Heath Care and Heartland Hospice for the care they provided.
Donations may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Louise.
Her family will receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville where a funeral service will also be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Tarlton Cemetery, Tarlton, Ohio.
