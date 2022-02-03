Laurel, Iowa - Jeri Hinkle, 64, of Laurel, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the evening of Jan. 24, 2022 in the comfort of her own home.
Services for Jeri were held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Journey Church, 700 East Olive Street Marshalltown, Iowa, beginning at 11 a.m.
Visitation for family and friends was one hour prior to the services, with a luncheon and burial followed.
There will also be a celebration of life in Ohio at a later date.
Memorials in Jeri's name may be directed to the family for a later designation.
For additional information or to send condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com, or call 641-844-1234.
Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Jeri and her family.
Jeri Lu Voss was born Aug. 8, 1957 to parents Gerald and Lillie (Shipma) Voss in Champaign, Illinois.
She was one of four children. She grew up in Circleville, Ohio and graduated from Teays Valley High School in 1975.
She later attended school at Capital University where she received her Bachelor's Degree in nursing.
Jeri was united in marriage to Terry Collins and together, they had one son, Timothy.
The two later separated. In 1988, she was united in marriage to her second husband, Glenn Huebner, son of William and Mary Ellen Hinkle.
Together, they were blessed with three children, Amy, Charles and Curtis.
The two later separated.
Jeri worked as a nurse until she retired in 2011. Her passion was helping moms bring babies into the world as an OB night shift nurse.
She also helped with the family produce farm and enjoyed seeing customers at The North Market in Columbus, Ohio.
Her love for Jesus was very important to her. Jeri leaned on Him as her rock and Savior. She was an active member of Journey Church in Marshalltown, Iowa.
In her free time, Jeri loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Playing with her grandchildren produced smiles that lit up the entire room.
She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, flower arranging, canning, cooking, singing, thrifting and keeping up on politics. Jeri loved watching sports and was the number one fan for The Ohio State Buckeyes.
She loved to spoil the loved ones in her life with little gifts and financially supported those furthering the Gospel. Encouraging and supporting her children was very important to her. She showed passion in all things that she chose to do and never met a stranger. She was a very animated lady who loved life and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Amy (Daniel) Paul, of Laurel, Iowa, Charles Hinkle, of Marion, Ohio, and Curtis Hinkle (Jaidan Ludescher), of St. Paul, Minnesota; her grandchildren, Jasper Padia, Jaxon Parks, Gwenyth Hinkle, Natalie Hinkle, Bethany Paul and MaryEllen Paul; her father, Gerald Voss; and her siblings, Jeff (Cheryl) Voss, Jim (Becky) Voss, and John (Rhonda) Voss.
In eternal life, she rejoins her mother, Lillie Voss; and her son, Timothy Collins. Jeri Hinkle