Simi Valley - Jerry W. Anderson, 93, of Simi Valley, California, formerly of Circleville, passed away on August 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 15, 1929, in Circleville, the son of the late William F. and Edith L. (Young) Anderson.
Jerry is survived by his brother, Donald (Kay) Anderson, of Lancaster; sisters-in-law, Shirley and Mary Anderson; grandchildren, Andrew Anderson and Merry Whittington; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Florence E. Anderson; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Linda Anderson; brothers, James "Jim," Phillip A. "Jack," and William "Bill" Anderson; and sister-in-law, Maxine Anderson.
Jerry graduated from Circleville High School Class of 1946 and Indiana Technical College in 1953. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII (1946-1950) and was stationed in Japan. He retired from Ford Aerospace in 1988 and lived in Germany, Panama, Iran, and numerous places across the United States. He was an avid golfer and loved tinkering with computers and electronics.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 6 at 2:00 p.m. at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Greg Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Township Cemetery, Circleville, with military honors conducted by the Pickaway County Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Jerry's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Jerry Anderson
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.