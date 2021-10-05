Circleville - Jerry Allen Bainter, of Circleville, formerly of Lancaster, passed away Oct. 3, 2021.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Roy A. and Gladys Bainter; brother, (Pete) Glover Curtis Bainter and Dean Roy Bainter; infant sons, Alan Jay Bainter and Jason Aaron Bainter.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Beverly Carroll, of Circleville; brother, Eugene Lee (Reda), of Lancaster; nephews, Lee and Dan Bainter; daughter, Cheri (James) Milliser, of Lancaster; grandson, Zach Bainter, of Lancaster; stepdaughters, Rhonda (Charlie) Morrison, of Ashville, Vonda (David) Williams, of Circleville; step-grandsons: his buddy, Tyler (Brittani) Williams, of Laurelville, Ryan (Carrie) Morrison, of Ashville, Chad (Katie) Morrison, of Orient, Trent (Megan) Morrison, of Circleville; step-granddaughter, Chelci Williams, of Plain City; step-grandchildren, Owen and Eli Williams, Ryanna, Jayden, Kenlee, Lydia and Clare Morrison.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jerry Bainter