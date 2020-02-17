Jerry D. Knece, 75, of Marysville, formerly of Circleville, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born in Circleville on Dec. 23, 1944, to the late Marvin and Helen (Kinser) Knece.
Jerry was a 1962 graduate of Logan Elm High School.
He was also predeceased by his sister, Sharon Gee; brother, Stephen Knece; one niece; and three nephews.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Christine; daughter, Susan (Ken) Cheek; son, Troy (Shannon) Knece; and stepson, Jeff (Louise) Phillips.
Jerry is also survived by his sister, Linda (Donnie) Davis; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his constant canine companion, Pierre.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home (24 West Ing Street, Kingston, Ohio, 45644), with Rev. Barry Bennett officiating.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A luncheon will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s honor to the Union County Humane Society, Marysville.
Condolences can be made on Jerry's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.