Circleville - Jerry E. "Jake" Greiner, age 78, family patriarch, passed away on April 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family after battling cancer for 3 years.
He was born in Circleville on Oct. 12, 1943 to Lyell and Mary (Thomas) Greiner.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Gladys Ison and Mary Virginia Davis and brother Robert Greiner.
In November 1969, he married the love of his life, Sharon (Tolliver) Greiner and enjoyed 53 years of marriage. They have 2 children, daughter Amy Lynn Siegel and her husband Bob and son Joel Williams (Allie) and their 2 sons Huxon and Jay and daughters Katie (Levi) Criswell and Jenna Siegel and son Bret Lyell (Katie) Greiner and their 2 sons Brixen and Brinex; sisters Margie Evans of Plant City, Florida, Myra (Thomas) Shisler of Dania Beach, Florida, Teresa (Loring) Allen of Circleville and brother James (Clara) Greiner of Circleville; brother and sister-in-law Larry and Siglinde Tolliver and many other family members and friends. Jerry graduated from Circleville High School in 1961 and served in the US Navy from 1961-1964 and was stationed in Vancouver and the Philippines.
He was an aircraft engine mechanic. Jerry worked for Columbus Oxygen Company for many years and then later opened his own business Columbus Welding Equipment Service. After his retirement he drove a van, transporting Veterans for the local Veterans Service Office. He was a member of BPOE Elks Lodge #77. But most of all, he loved and treasured his family and lived and worked for them his entire life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial with military honors will follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. A special thank you to Rev. Keith Deel and the amazing staff at Promedica Home Health Hospice and Palliative Care. Memorial contributions are suggested to Emmett Chapel United Methodist Church, 318 Tarlton Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Promedica Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jerry E. "Jake" Greiner