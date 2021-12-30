Jerry Gloyd

Stoutsville - Jerry Allen Gloyd, 75, of Stoutsville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Jerry was born in Ashville, Ohio on July 17, 1946 to Edgar and Lela (Fletcher) Gloyd.
Jerry attended Teays Valley High School until he was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War. He proudly served in the United States Army fueling planes and fighter jets in Vietnam until he was honorably discharged in the summer of 1968.
Upon returning home, Jerry married the love of his life, Norma Butterbaugh,, on June 12, 1970.
Jerry started his career with the United Parcel Service shortly after and enjoyed every minute of his 30 years delivering packages, running routes and meeting new people; he had a perfect driving record with UPS and served on the safety committee with local Teamsters Union 413.
He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Clearcreek Township. for many years and valued serving his community.
In March of 1989, Jerry and Norma were blessed with their daughter Elizabeth Ashley.
Upon retiring from UPS in 2001, Jerry made sure to make use of every minute that God gave him.
Norma and Jerry were lifelong travelers, often taking long trips through the Midwest, West and California. Even in his later years, his daughter and wife would still drag him on trips to Disney Land and cruises, Jerry enjoying every sight and experience life had to offer.
He was an avid gardener (spending his days outside caring for each flower, vegetable and pumpkin like it was a treasured gem), carpenter, and a piano aficionado despite never being able to read sheet music.
Jerry most certainly never met a stranger and would pass a joke, life lesson or word of encouragement on to every person he crossed paths with. Even though he never attended further education due to his service draft, Jerry constantly worked at being a well-rounded individual who valued the importance of hard work, honesty, selflessness and living life to the fullest.
Jerry was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster for many years and attended the Tree Church in Lancaster. His devout faith in Christ was present in his spirit and acts of kindness without hesitation.
Jerry lived to serve others any way he could and saw beauty in nearly every aspect of life. He ended every prayer with, "And Lord, please be with the victims;" although he understood how difficult life on Earth could be, he knew God took care of everything He created.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Lela Gloyd; siblings, Dorothy Craiglow, Helen McCain, Edgar Jr. Gloyd, Larry Gloyd, and little sister, Edith Ann.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Norma; their daughter, Ashley (Luke) Starner, of Lancaster; brothers, Stanley (Donna) Gloyd and Gale Gloyd; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hartley; niece, Jayme (Will) Fountain; cousins, Donna and Dan Dailey; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends he adored so much.
Friends may call on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio, where his funeral service will be on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at 11 a.m., a military burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville.
In lieu of flowers, Norma and Ashley request donations be sent to the Clearcreek Township E.M.S. in memory of Jerry Gloyd at 11042 East Main Street, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154, or Samaritan's Purse for the Kentucky Tornado Disaster.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of Jerry's physicians, the Veteran's Administration and especially Clearcreek Township E.M.S. for taking such great care of Jerry and allowing him to have the best quality of life possible.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Jerry. Jerry Gloyd