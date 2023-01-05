Jerry McGlone

Wetumpka, Alabama - Jerry C. McGlone, 71, a resident of Wetumpka, AL, went to be with our Lord on December 19, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at noon from Wellman's Funeral Home with Michael Cottle officiating. Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Beulah (Clifton) McGlone, his sister, Evelina McGlone Gardner, his brother-in-law, Marion Garner, and his father-in-law, Wayne Williams. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa (Williams) McGlone, daughter Chrissy Peery, his niece Nikki Long (Doug), his grandchildren, Dylan Phillips (Carly), Alli Bussard (John), Conner Peery, Brenden Troxel, and Triniti Peery. Also, his great grandchildren, Carson Phillips, Maverick Bussard and Maeven Bussard and his great nephew, Caleb Brady (Amanda), mother-in-law, Frances Williams, and brother-in-law John Williams (Lisa), nephews Cole and Jordan and his fur babies, Dixie and Gizmo. A host of extended family, friends, Lambda Chi Alpha brothers, and coworkers are also left on Earth without Jerry. Jerry was born and raised in Circleville, OH and graduated from Circleville High School in 1969. He had many wonderful memories, but truly enjoyed reconnecting with his classmates at his 50th class reunion in 2019. Continued get-togethers with classmates were of great delight to Jerry. In the Fall of 1969, Jerry began his road to adulthood at Morehead State University in KY. Jerry earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Morehead. He pledged Lambda Chi Alpha, where he formed lifelong bonds with his Brothers. A favorite pastime of Jerry's was planning and attending brotherhood weekends - the conversations leading up to them were just as rewarding as the reunions themselves. Jerry's spirit will live on through the 2023 reunion. As a fraternity brother wrote, "Pas Adelphi" - Always Brothers. Jerry began his correctional education career at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in 1974. He earned a Doctorate of Education from Ohio State University, and became the 4th, and youngest, Superintendent of the Ohio Central School System (OCSS). It is believed that he was also the longest serving Superintendent of OCSS. After his retirement in 2009, Jerry became the Superintendent at the Buckeye United School District (BUSD). Jerry continued to be an adjunct professor for Columbus State Community College and Ashland University. He served as an interim Correctional Education Director at Ashland and most recently as a consultant in correctional education.
