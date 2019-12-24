Jerry Smith, 55, of Waverly, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019.

He was born in Pickaway County on June 10, 1964.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Ann Cromley Smith; brother, Johnny Smith; and nephew, Nicholas Davis.

Jerry is survived by daughter, Brittany Mills; brother, Jeffery (Toni) Smith; nieces and nephews, Josh Davis, Matt (Whitney) Horn, Ruth Avellino; grandniece and nephew, Sophia and Isaiah Davis; uncle, Robert (Victoria) Cromley; aunt, Barbara Cromley; cousins, Bethany (Rob) Wagner and their daughter, Emmalynn Marie Wagner, Andrew Cromley; and by extended family, Mike and Connie Hardesty.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Walnut Hills Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Ross Heart Hospital.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

