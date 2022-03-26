Circleville - Jerry William Cummins, 77, of Circleville, Ohio went home on Thursday, March 24, 2022 surrounded by his family and four-legged friend, Lexee.
Jerry was born on Oct. 25, 1944 to William H. and Helen J. (Ward) Cummins in Circleville, Ohio.
He was welcomed home by his dad; mom; sister, Carol; and nephew, Robert.
Jerry was a proud member of the last graduating class from Walnut Township High School in 1962.
He worked at his family's stake factory, built houses and plowed the roads for ODOT. He retired to the life of traveling and camping, which included a 3,300-mile road trip last summer.
He was also an avid Kubota and Kenworth lover and enjoyed solving world problems at McDonalds, getting Captain D's with the boys, having boys' day with Alphie and Jim and being Super Poppi to his grandkids.
Jerry is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Pam (Carpenter) Cummins; children, Sherry Hall, Kristi (Chuck) Hodge, Brandon (Kelly) Cummins, Mandy (Justin) Thirtyacre; grandchildren, Brian, Wesley, Savana, Jamaine, Brooklyn, Lillie, Paisley and William; sister, Dianne (Stanley) Quayle; sister-in-law, Belinda (Thad) Reynolds; several nieces and nephews; and many other loved ones.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103, followed by a graveside service at Harrison Township Cemetery with Pastor Laura Cavendish officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113, or The Circle Area Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences may be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Jerry W. Cummins