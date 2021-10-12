Circleville - Jerry Lee Walls, 58, of Circleville, passed away on Oct. 5, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 21, 1962 in Circleville to Glenn and Florence (Poling) Walls.
He loved his McDonald work family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Bill, Rob and Walter Walls and Mary Jean Happeny.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Cindy (Boyer) Walls; children, Kim (Josh) Kellough, September (Preston Daniels) Walls, Jerry (Krissy) Walls; grandchildren, Christian, MaKenna, Rylee, Addisyn, Alexander, Jullian, Emmit and Levi; and by siblings, John, Lloyd, Dave Walls, Dorothy Scott; and by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Cremation will follow.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jerry Walls