Jessie Anne (Farney) Halley went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 29, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1929.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Liston Halley Jr., and her daughter Pamela Diane.
She is survived by her five sons and their wives: Richard and Debbie (Rollins) Halley, Randy and Marla (Hobble) Halley, Rolland and Karen (Taylor) Halley, Robin and Kimberly (Writsel) Halley, and Roger and Karen (Gifford) Halley. She is also survived by grandchildren: Shawn Halley, Misti Halley, Lee Halley, Ryan Halley, Mandi Stone, Wendi Mitchell, Lisa Swearingen, Heather Jacobson, Angela Blankenship, Tabitha McDanel, Katrina Kinnison, and Anthony Halley. Jessie was also blessed with numerous great- grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. Jessie enjoyed her family and serving others.
She continued to play the piano at Brown Memorial until March 2020. She served faithfully beside her husband as he pastored several churches throughout central and southern Ohio.
Viewing hours will be from 1 p.m. — 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Wellman’s Funeral Home, Circleville, Ohio. Funeral service will be at 11 AM, November 2, 2020 at Pontius United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Visitors are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing protocols. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.