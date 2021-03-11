Circleville - Jewell I. Hinton, age 97 of Circleville, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.
She was born to the late Frank and Linnie (Pelfrey) LeMaster and attended Southeastern High School.
She attended Miami University, Kent State University and Otterbein College where she took classes in food service. She retired from Logan Elm School District as the food services supervisor after 25 years of service. Jewell then worked 10 years as manager at Pickaway Terrace Senior Housing.
She was a member of Circleville Chapter #90 of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1946, served as a Brownie Girl Scout leader and an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church for over 70 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Emmett; son, Gary; daughter, Judy Harter; grandson, Rodney Perry; sisters and brothers-in-law, Clara (Whitey) Sollars, Lucille (John) Robinson, Thelma (Richard) Bossert, and Shirley (Charles) Hawkins, Mary Ann (Ron) Atkinson; brother, Frank LeMaster Jr., brothers-in-law, Gene Edens and Ron Atkinson; sons-in-law, William Schleich, Robert Neal Sr., and James Harter.
Jewell is survived by her sister, Hazel Edens; her children, Juanita (Merle) Johnston and Jim (Saunie) Hinton; grandchildren, Debbie (Randy) Stoffer, Terri (Bo) Buchanan, Chad (Michelle) Hinton, Andrea (Bryan) Downs, Brad (Angie) Hinton, Rob (girlfriend, LaRonda Dematteis) Neal, David (Jody) Perry, Taunie Colbert; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jewell's family will receive friends 2-5 p.m., Sunday, March 14 at the Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 East Main Street, Circleville where her funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday.
Pastor Jeffrey Julien officiating.
Interment at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jewell's memory to St. Paul's U.M.C. 22976 Ringgold Southern Road, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154 or Fairhope Hospice fairhopehospice.org .
Jewell's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Pickering House for their loving and compassionate care.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Jewell. Jewell I. Hinton