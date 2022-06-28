Circleville - Jill Teresa Jenkins, age 74, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Jill was born April 30, 1948, in Circleville. She worked in non-profit finance for 30 years. Jill will be remembered as loving, kind, loyal, and funny. She will be fiercely missed by her family and friends. Jill is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Jackson; her father and step-mother, Richard and Audrey Valentine; and her sister, Jan Todd. Jill is survived by her loving family: daughter Emily Jenkins; cherished granddaughter Avery Jenkins; daughter Megan Jenkins; daughter Amy Jenkins, Mike Riley, Maryse (Richie) Rader; great-grandchildren Madden and Kohen Rader; brother Richard (Jean) Valentine; brother-in-law George Todd; nephews Mike Valentine, Devin Valentine, Austin (Miranda) Rush, and Zach Rush; nieces Angela (Doug) Rush, Skyler Rush, Lindy (Ty) Sayre, Hope Gray, and Autumn Sayre; and special friends Marilyn Detty and Rita Helsel. Jill's family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger Funeral Home, 151 E. Main St., Circleville, Ohio 43113. Mass of Catholic burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 134 West Mound St., Circleville. Fr. Ted Machnik Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Circleville. Jill's family wishes to thank ProMedica Hospice for the loving care that they provided. Contributions in Jill's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Circleville; the National Breast Cancer Foundation; or the Hydrocephalus Association. Visit www.dignitymemorial.com to share a special memory or extend condolences. Jill Jenkins
