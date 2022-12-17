Jim Justice

Jim F. Justice Jr., 78, of Kingston, passed away on December 13, 2022 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus. He was born on April 13, 1944, in Columbus, the son of the late James and Kathleen (Mead) Justice.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally Jean (Reisinger) Justice, of Kingston; daughter, Dawn (Rod) Shaffer; grandchildren, Chelsea, of Hawaii, and Ian, of Kingston; god-daughter, Savannah Conley; amazing brother, Bill (Sandy) Justice; foster sister, Bonnie Adams; step-brothers, Brian (Judy) Adams and Kevin Adams; step-sister, Shawna (Mark) Conaway; brother-in-law, Jeff (Lila) Reisinger; sister-in-law, Julie Reisinger; special friends, Lawrence and Vickie Ramsey and Adam and Andrea Conley.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Susan Gillian.
Jim was a 1962 graduate of Kingston High School and retired from Georgia Pacific after nearly 40 years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Laurelville Tabernacle.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 19at 6:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor Janet Myers and Pastor Bill Justice officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 - 6p.m.at Hill's.
