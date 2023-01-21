Circleville - Jo Ann (Wright) Mineer, 88, of Circleville, passed away on January 13th, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born on April 19, 1934 in Ross County to William and Bertha (Brewer) Wright. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by husband, Dale Mineer and 4 siblings. She leaves behind two daughters, Melody (Randy) Ault and Robin (Bruce) Beery, three step-children, Debbie (Gary) Fraley, Vickie (Mark) Gray, and Rickie D. Mineer, as well as grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Ault, Jeremy Ault, Amy (Terry) Long, Patrick (Nathalia) Flannagan, and Kelli (Tim) James, step-grandchildren, Chad (Kim) Flannagan, Travis (Cathy) Follmer, Bradley (Jennifer) Gray, Matthew (Candice) Gray, Lynna (Robby) Newsome, and Joshua (Kristin) Gray She is also survived by great-grandchildren Jacob, Ethan and Charlee Long and Lucas Flannagan, as well as step great-grandchildren, Jack and Lucy Flannagan, Dakota Follmer, Brady Poston, Drew and Olivia (Ollie) Gray, Sawyer and Bailey Newsom, Emberly and Brooks Gray, and one great-great-grandchild, Malakai Follmer. Jo Ann did not like being the center of attention and wanted no services held. She loved her family, friends, and neighbors. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and dear friend to many, especially Carol Fisher and Heather and Nicole List. There will be no end to the good she has done. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Jo Ann Mineer
