Circleville - Jo Ann Spice Bower, 83, of Circleville passed away peacefully the morning of December 14, 2022 at home. She was born on March 18, 1939 in Lodi, Ohio to Howard Morlock Spice and Margaret Schempp Spice. In 1947 her mother married David Walker and they moved to Circleville. Jo Ann graduated from Circleville High School in 1957. She worked in retail for many years, first at Pickaway Supply then Sharff's, and later at H&R Block and Jackson-Hewitt. Jo Ann was a 30+ year member of Child Conservation League and past president; a member of the Pickaway County Garden Club; and a member of Community United Methodist Church, where prior to COVID she enjoyed greeting fellow members.

