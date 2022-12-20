Circleville - Jo Ann Spice Bower, 83, of Circleville passed away peacefully the morning of December 14, 2022 at home. She was born on March 18, 1939 in Lodi, Ohio to Howard Morlock Spice and Margaret Schempp Spice. In 1947 her mother married David Walker and they moved to Circleville. Jo Ann graduated from Circleville High School in 1957. She worked in retail for many years, first at Pickaway Supply then Sharff's, and later at H&R Block and Jackson-Hewitt. Jo Ann was a 30+ year member of Child Conservation League and past president; a member of the Pickaway County Garden Club; and a member of Community United Methodist Church, where prior to COVID she enjoyed greeting fellow members.
Jo Ann will forever be remembered for her kind heart and dedication to her family, especially her mother, Margaret. She enjoyed planning her class reunions and looked forward to catching up with old friends.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her father Howard Spice; loving mother Margaret Walker, devoted stepfather David Walker, and her husband of 51 years Dale. She is survived by daughter Krista and sister-in-law Janet Blair of Circleville; half-sister Charlene Siegenthaler and family, West Salem; cousins and many special friends. A special thank you to Alice Mumaw, Pamela Wright, and the staff of OhioHealth Berger Hospice for their loving care of Jo Ann.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 16 at 1:00 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor Marie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Susan G. Koman Foundation or your favorite charity in Jo Ann's name. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com Jo Ann Spice Bower
