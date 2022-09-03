Dublin - Jo Lynn Remy, 71, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on August 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was
born September 13, 1950, to Darrell and Jean Furniss of Orient, Ohio. Jo graduated in 1968 from
Westfall High School and went on to work at Nationwide Insurance for nearly a decade.
Following several years as a stay-at-home mom raising daughter Marjean and son Wayne, she taught
preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds at Mt. Sterling First United Methodist Church. She then went back into
the financial services industry, working in banking for more than 20 years. Jo finished her career at
Union Savings Bank in Columbus, Ohio.
An avid reader and crossword puzzle aficionado, she was always the first one to solve any Wheel of
Fortune puzzle and had a take-no-prisoners approach to games of Scrabble. She loved to travel, taking
trips to France, Ireland, Portugal and spots around the U.S. Those who knew her described Jo as
incredibly kind with a great sense of humor. Her laugh will be missed.
Jo is survived by her loving mother, Jean Furniss; daughter, Marjean Remy; son, Wayne Remy; sister,
Jerri Furniss; brother-in-law, John Schott; and step-granddaughter, Zoe Adams. She was preceded in
death by father, Darrell Furniss; brother, Rick Furniss; and son-in-law, Rob Adams.
Family will welcome friends from 4:00p.m.-7:00p.m. on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 at the PORTER-
TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 (740)-869-2777. Family burial will
be observed at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to OhioHealth Hospice by visiting
https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving. Hospice provides compassionate end-of-
life care and grief support for friends and family members.
Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memories and to send your
condolences to Jo's family. Jo Lynn
