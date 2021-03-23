Circleville - Joan Bailey-Clifton, 78, of Circleville, passed away at Berger Hospital on March 17, 2021.
She was born June 6, 1942 to Pat and Hazel (Seymour) Ginther.
She graduated from Pickaway Township School in 1960.
Joan worked at the Savings Bank for over 40 years. She judged the Circleville Pumpkin Show photo contests and was also a winner of several blue ribbons herself. She was one of the best storytellers around and her photos showed a good eye for color and composition. She was the best April Fools prankster, always tricking her family every year. She was very creative and passed down her talents to her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Pat and Hazel Ginther; sister, Carol West; and beloved son, John Bailey.
She is survived by her loving son, Stephen Bailey; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Jerry Parish, of Circleville; her grandchildren, Emma and Trina Bailey; and her daughter-in-law, Lindy Bailey, of Kingston; nieces, Toni Rogolus and Tashia Ramey; and several great-nieces and nephews, all of Circleville.
Joan always had a smile on her face and a joke on her lips. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with cremation to follow.
Joan Bailey-Clifton