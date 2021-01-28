Lancaster - Joan Virginia Beougher, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord and to walk in His heavenly garden on Jan. 23, 2021.
She was born Sept. 5, 1940 to Ermanus H. and Mary D. (Keels) Ragland.
Joan is survived by her husband, Larry Beougher, of Lancaster; children, Charles (Laura) Sims, of Eaton, Ohio, and Peggy (Vance) Hernandez Moore, of Jonesboro, Georgia; grandchildren, Justine Sims and Anthony Sims, of Circleville, Josh Webb and Isabella Hernandez, of Jonesboro, Georgia; brothers, Jackie (Vickie) Ragland, Steve (Chris) Ragland, of Circleville, and Warren (Bonnie) Ragland, of Rockbridge; sisters, Donna Hill, of Circleville, Diane Fisher and Cindy (Les) Duckett, of Lancaster; and many, many nieces and nephews whom all adored their "Aunt Joanie Boney".
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Ermanus and Mary Ragland; brother, David Ragland; infant sister, Melanie Ruth; nephew, Warren Ragland; and great-niece, Tori Fisher.
Joan was a long-time member of Bible Baptist Church in Lancaster. She loved to cook and enjoyed spending her time gardening.
Funeral service will be 12 noon, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Rev. Roy Maple of Bible Baptist Church officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m Saturday until the time of service.
Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care for their caring support.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Joan Beougher