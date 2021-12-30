Circleville - Kavinsky, Joan M., age 80, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 24, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1941 in Huddersfield, Yorkshire, England to the late Donald and Iris (Johnston) Brooks.
Joan joins in death her parents; husband, James E. Kavinsky; children, Leslie Williamson, Joey Kavinsky and John Kavinsky; granddaughter, Julia Smith; and brother, John Brooks.
Joan leaves her children, Bruce Kavinsky (Kyong Soon), Carol (Jeffrey) East, David Kavinsky, Robyn (Trent) Yates, Billy Kavinsky and Donna (Michael) Brubaker.
Joan leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Throughout her life, Joan loved to play bingo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852.
Visitations will be held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43204, and Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Funeral services for Joan will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43204.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.
To express online condolences to Joan's family, please visit www.heartandhope.com. Joan Kavinsky