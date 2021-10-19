Joan Krystof

Circleville - Joan Marsha (Gibbs) Krystof, 76, Circleville, passed into eternal life Oct. 16, 2021.
Joan was born on Jan. 8, 1945 to the Reverend Orville Franklin and Gertrude (Pletcher) Gibbs in Baltimore, Ohio.
She graduated from Circleville High School.
After retiring from the public service sector, she became a house mother to several sororities and fraternities where she received the nickname "Momma Jo".
Joan was a member of the Red Hat Society and Good Shephard United Methodist Church.
Joan was preceded in death by Donald Wellington, father to her two sons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Orville Franklin Gibbs and John Gibbs; and five sisters, Lavada Koch, Jean Mathew, Hilah Williams, Mary Lou Brown and Nancy Hamilton; along with a few brother-in-law and husbands, Lawrence Hill and John Krystof.
Joan is survived by two sons and three grandchildren, Cameron (Kathy) and Hunter Wellington, Spencer (Jenny) and Lindsey and Trevor Wellington.
She is also survived by six sisters, Carole Skinner, Sandra (Emmitt) Eccard, Jackie (Jimmy) Gregg, Susan (Jerry) Metzler, Trish Purcell and Elaine (Tom) Fletcher; brother-in-law, Bernie Williams; and sisters-in-law, Sarah Gibbs and Barbie Lemaster; along with many nieces and nephews; and good friends, Karen Sue Ballou and Karen Greeno.
Joan also is survived by two stepchildren, Larry Hill and Barbara Kempton; and two step-grandchildren, Kara Kempton and Dallas Krystof.
Joan was a great mom, sister, aunt and friend. She loved the Lord and wanted everyone to accept him as their Savior.
Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
