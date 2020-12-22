Joan M. Moore, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Moore and special daughter-in-law, Karen Nutter.
Survived by Clifford (Charlene) Nutter and Linda C. Nutter; grandchildren, Jennifer (AJ) Driesbach and Wes (Lori) Nutter; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Reagan, Elliott and Ethan.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family and a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
A full obituary can be found at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.