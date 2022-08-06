Wooster - Joan Rosella Ziegler, 93, of Wooster passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at West View Healthy Living with services from Life Care Hospice.
She was born May 17, 1929 in Ross County, Ohio to Robert & Viola Reynolds. Joan was the youngest of 8 children and preceded in death by her 7 siblings, living to be the oldest of them all. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was lovingly nicknamed "Aunt JoJo" by a beloved a great-great niece and nephew. And after that, she always wanted to be called JoJo.
Joan is also preceded in death by her husband and high school sweetheart, Jimmie B. Ziegler and their daughter, Mary Jo. After beginning married life in Circleville, Ohio and living on several naval bases in the U.S., they relocated to Wooster.
During her years in Wooster, Joan worked in the Wooster City School system for 25 years. She
was also active with the Ida Sue School and Nick Amster Workshop and was instrumental in helping them with developing programs and raising funds. She enjoyed a wide circle of friends whom she loved and provided significant support during her last few years. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to these friends for their love and support.
The family would also like to thank Bloomington Home Health, Life Care Hospice and West View Healthy Living for their compassionate care.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 6-8 pm at McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home at 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster.
Graveside services with interment will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022 1:00 PM at Springlawn Cemetery in Williamsport, Ohio.
In addition to flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ida Sue School & Nick Amster Workshop, 266 Oldman Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691 and Life Care Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com Joan Ziegler
