Joann Carpenter, 88, of Circleville passed away Oct. 21, 2020.
She was born on April 20, 1932 in Circleville to Richard and Minnie (McNichols) Carpenter.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Kathy Ann Carpenter.
Joann is survived by her sons John and Robert (Cynthia) Hunt, granddaughter Leah and by brother Raymond Carpenter. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Forest Cemetery.
