Joann Lemley

Kingston - Joann Louise Lemley, 89, of Kingston, went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2021 at Brown Memorial Nursing Home.
She was born on July 1, 1931, in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Herbert Donald and Velma Liota (Dowler) Lemley.
Joann is survived by her sister-in-law, Janet Lemley; nephew, Royce (Dawn) Lemley; niece, Debbie Jo (Brian) Donahue; great-nephews and niece, James and Jonathan Lemley and Brandon and Sarah Donahue; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her siblings, David (Delores) Lemley and Donald Lemley.
Joann was a 1949 graduate of Kingston Union High School and worked at Second National Bank/Bank of Ohio/PNC Bank for 40 years. She was a longtime member of the Kingston Methodist Church, member of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1953 and was active in the Kingston Garden Club.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. Services have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Condolences can be made on Joann's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.