Circleville - JoAnn Woodward, 93, of Circleville passed away on February 2, 2023 at Berger Hospital. She was born on December 23, 1929 in Columbus to Raymond and Mary (Cromley) Rader. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Donald "Woody" Woodward and daughter Jennifer Moss
JoAnn had a lifelong love of sewing and served on the Pumpkin Show needlework committee for many years. She also enjoyed genealogy and was a member of DAR and the Pickaway County Historical Society.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Darlene) Woodward and Christopher (Rojanne) Woodward; daughter Debra Williams; son-in-law Larry Moss; nephew Timothy (Edie) Strawser and niece Annette Strawser; grandchildren Renee Moss, Stephanie (Trevor) Winland, Stephen (Ashley Zeigler) Woodward, Erin (Turhan) Jackson, Ryan (Kassidi Baldwin) Williams, Kati (Bradford) Wippel; great grandchildren Dean and Sam Winland, Maya Jackson and Quinn Woodward Zeigler. The family would like to thank caregivers Cathy Leffel, Jane Diehl, Brenda Weatherhead and staff at Berger Hospital. Private graveside services were held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Cemetery. Donations can be made in JoAnn's memory to Pickaway County Historical Society. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. JoAnn Woodward
To plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Woodward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
