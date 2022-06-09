Williamsport - Joanna June Boyer of Williamsport, Ohio passed away surrounded by her loved ones in her home at the age of 79.
June is survived by her children Debra Exline of Circleville and Jimmy (Bonnie) Boyer of Williamsport; her granddaughters Katie Boyer-Maloy (Kevin) of Harrisburg, PA and Samantha Boyer of Williamsport; and siblings Don Stump of Stoutsville, Joe Stump (Sheila) of Circleville, sister-in-law Melodie Stump of Whisler and by several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Boyer, son-in-law Brian Exline, sisters Betty Hissey and May Strausbaugh, brothers Art and Marvin Stump, her mother Gayle Stump-Macklin and father Joseph Stump.
June was born on June 5th, 1943 in Circleville, OH. June married Harold Boyer in January of 1960. Her family was her entire world, and she was blessed to have them at her side while she passed peacefully at home. June was an unbelievable mother, and an absolutely out of this world grandmother.
There will be no services held.
The family would like to extend a tremendous thank you to Ohio Health Berger Hospice for their help in June's final days, and an immense thank you to cousin Angie Kennedy and granddaughter Samantha Boyer for their great care and comfort in making sure she was well taken care of in her end of life care. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Joanna June Boyer
