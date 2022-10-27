Ashley - Joella Burnice (Large) Pennington, 85, of Ashley, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 at her residence surrounded by loved ones. She was born January 19, 1937, in Columbus, the daughter of the late Arthur and Jestie (Adams) Large. On June 20, 1953, she united in marriage to her loving husband, Robert Pennington, who preceded her in death in 2009.
Joella is survived by her children, Bill Pennington, Robert (Kim) Pennington, Patrick (Tammy) Pennington, Lori (Clint) Pennington, and Belinda Barrette; 19 grandchildren; numerous beloved great-grandchildren; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joella was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Highfill; siblings, Lawrence Large, Arnold Large, Alkie Evans, Alice Large, Shirley Knapp, and Lorna Parsons.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with David Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Joella's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Joella Pennington
To plant a tree in memory of Joella Pennington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
