Joella Pennington

Ashley - Joella Burnice (Large) Pennington, 85, of Ashley, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 at her residence surrounded by loved ones. She was born January 19, 1937, in Columbus, the daughter of the late Arthur and Jestie (Adams) Large. On June 20, 1953, she united in marriage to her loving husband, Robert Pennington, who preceded her in death in 2009.

To plant a tree in memory of Joella Pennington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

