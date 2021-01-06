John A. Stover

John “Johnny” A. Stover, 80, of Marengo, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2021 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1940 to the late John A. and Gladys (Swank) Stover.
John was a graduate of Ashville Harrison Highschool, class of 1958. He was member of the IBEW, Local 683 and worked for many years as an electrician. John was a member of the Buckeye Horse Pullers Association and truly loved the sport of horse pulling and trading horses.
John was a loving, devoted dad to his “girls” and a wonderful “papaw” to his grandchildren. He had an infectious smile, ornery sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with family and his many friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in -law, Marvin DeVors.
John is survived by his soulmate, Carolyn Moss; daughters, Michelle (Jeffrey) Dible, Kelly Lambert and Jonda Stover Baldwin; brother, Stephen Stover; sister, Dixie DeVors; grandchildren, Danielle Lambert (Chad), Haley Evans (Jessie), John Dible, Hannah Dible and Ava Baldwin; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Funeral services to follow with Pastor Ron Goodling officiating.
Interment following at Forest Cemetery in Circleville, Ohio.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio for their compassionate care of John.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, SE, Newark, Ohio, 43055 or www.hospiceofcentralohio.org.
Online condolences at www.olivercheekfuneralhome.com.