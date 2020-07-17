John B. Blankenship Jr., 39, of Orient, Ohio, passed away at home as a result of an asthma attack on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
John was born on Feb. 18, 1981 in Circleville, Ohio, and had fought asthma his entire life. John was a graduate of Teays Valley Class of 1999 and worked as a carpenter. He loved to hunt, fish and look for mushrooms.
John is preceded in death by grandparents, Larue and Dora Blankenship and Charles and Vera Conrad; special friend, Jammie Rutherford; and special uncle, Eric Blankenship.
John is survived by parents, John B. and Rhonda L. Blankenship Sr. of South Bloomfield; sister, Amanda (Chris) Kirk of Ashville; nephews, Dominick, Maverick and Kovan; niece, Ava; special children in his life, Masin and Jake; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio 43103, followed by a graveside funeral service at 1 p.m. at Floral Hills, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Due to COVID-19, we will require face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
