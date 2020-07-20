John B. Blankenship Jr., 39, of Orient, Ohio, passed away at home as a result of an asthma attack on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
John was born on February 18, 1981 in Circleville, Ohio and had fought asthma his entire life.
John was a graduate of Teays Valley Class of 1999 and worked as a carpenter. He loved to hunt, fish and look for mushrooms.
John is preceded in death by grandparents, Larue and Dora Blankenship and Charles and Vera Conrad; special friend, Jammie Rutherford; and special uncle, Eric Blankenship.
John is survived by parents, John B. and Rhonda L. Blankenship Sr., of South Bloomfield; sister, Amanda (Chris) Kirk, of Ashville; nephews, Dominick, Maverick and Kovan; niece, Ava; special children in his life, Masin and Jake; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103 followed by a graveside funeral service at 1 p.m. at Floral Hills, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Due to COVID-19, we will require face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
