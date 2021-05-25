McArthur - John D. Smith, age 65, of McArthur, Ohio, passed away at his home on May 23, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1955 to Don and Edna (Justice) Smith.
John served proudly as a US Marine during the Vietnam War.
John is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Donald.
John is survived by his loving wife, Melody (DeLong) Smith; his brother, Ronald Smith; sister, Norma Smith; mother-in-law, Margie DeLong; and several nieces and nephews.
John's family will have a graveside burial service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville, Ohio with military honors.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville, Ohio.
Donations in John's memory may be made to Help Heal Vets at https://www.healvets.org.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave messages and condolence to John's family. John D. Smith