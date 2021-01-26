John Dearth Jr.

Williamsport - John Walter Rolland Dearth Jr., of Williamsport, passed away Jan. 22, 2021 in Circleville at the age of 88.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to John Sr. and Hyacinth (Catchpool) Dearth.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda (Artz), of Columbus; children, Gary (Teresa) Dearth, of Largo, Florida, Jeffery Dearth, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida, Jennifer Haddox, of Mason, Steven (Shannon) Dearth, of Williamsport, Joseph (Kathy) Dearth, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and Sunday Landrum, of Greenfield; grandchildren, Adeline, Adam, Samantha, Whitney Dearth and Jessica Haddox; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Margret Cook, of Williamsport, and Diane (Bill) Bennett, of Circleville.
John was a graduate of Williamsport High School Class of 1951 and the same year, joined the Air Force and served till 1955. After returning home, he started farming with his father in Williamsport until retiring in 1996. He was an active member of the Circleville Congregation of Jehovah's Witness and was baptized July 30, 1971 in Buffalo New York and was active until his death.
Many people in the community knew of him for one of three things: his love of farming, his love of airplanes and his love of talking to them about the Bible. If he sat down beside you, a discussion would soon start about one of three, if not all three at the same time.
Early on, after returning from the Air Force, he enjoyed tractor pulling with his Oliver Tractors. His love of airplanes started at an early age and making frequent trips to the Air Force Museum, located in Dayton, Ohio, was a yearly event. In 1973, he joined the EAA Club 443 and traveled three times to the National Convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. But his true love was serving his God Jehovah and telling other one's about it. Which he did up until his death.
Kenny Waddell will be giving the discourse.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing or in-person service, but if you would like to pay your respects to the family, an online service will happen Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 on Zoom at 3 p.m. Meeting ID Number 822 3158 3502, password is Dearth.
If you do not have access to the internet, you may call 1-312-626-6799 and listen to the service via telephone, meeting ID 822 3158 3502 and that password is 350492.
