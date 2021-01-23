John Downs

Circleville - John P. Downs, 75, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1945 in Columbus, the son of Bernard and Louella (Call) Downs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Sharon (Bumgardner) Downs.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Lucas; niece, Beth (Karl) Lutz; and ex-brother-in-law, Kenny Bumgardner.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio-O.S.P.C.A.
Arrangements were completed by the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
