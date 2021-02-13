Laurelville - John Hartshorn, 57, of Laurelville, passed away on Feb. 10, 2021.
He was born on June 2, 1963 in Logan to Jack and Etta (Pinkstock) Hartshorn.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by sister, Tina Brown; and by brother, Randy Hartshorn.
John is survived by his father, Jack (Sara) Hartshorn; children, Darren and Shayenne; grandchild, Amorie; and by siblings, Rodney (Kacey), Chester (Diana), Leonard (Amber), Tom (Brenda) Hartshorn, Mary (David) Porter, Joann (Gary) Rose, Marilyn (Bill) Westfall, Norma (Terry) Rose and Kathy (David) Miller; brother-in-law, Harry Brown; sister-in-law, Doris Hartshorn; and by special friends, Ricki Hedges and Keith and Tyke Lowery.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with burial to follow in Morgan Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Pastor Lynn Summers will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Church of God Community Worship Center Youth.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
John Hartshorn