Williamsport - John James Sutton passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 12, 2021, at the age of 75.
He was born in New Holland, Ohio to the late James and Martha (Sheets) Sutton on June 7, 1946.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Eric; sisters, Bonnie Sutton Ayers and Karen Sutton Rhoads; brother, Pearl William (Bill) Sutton; and in-laws, Norma Jeanne Brigner and Irvin Bus Brigner.
Johnny (John Boy) is survived by the love of his life for 57 years, Diana (Brigner) Sutton; daughters, Stephanie Sutton Reed and Stacey Sutton Little.
The biggest joys of his life were his grandchildren; Jonathan (Julie), Sydney (Jake), Nicholas, Allison, Rebecca, Autumn, and Ava. His great-grandson, Knox, put a new twinkle in his eye.
Johnny is also survived by a brother, Keith (Cami); sisters, Robin (Roy), Janie (Jim), Betty, and Ruthann; in-laws, Debbie (Danny), Dana (Tami), Donica (Don), Dawn, Dewana, and Duane (Tammie.)
Also, surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends, including his duck hunting buddies.
The funeral will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Porter Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 43143.
Family and friends may visit the funeral home on Thursday morning from 12 p.m. until the time of service.
Johnny has chosen to be cremated and wants to fly high with the ducks, geese and doves at one of his favorite hunting spots and will be laid to rest in Darbyville Cemetery.
Contribution can be made to the funeral home and would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share a favorite memory or condolences with the family. John J. Sutton