Columbus - Jack sadly passed away on April 3, 2023. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., son of the late Peter Kreuz and Marion (Smith) Kreuz. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Frances Patricia Kreuz, and his children: John (Robin) Kreuz, Peter J. Kreuz, Joseph E. Kreuz, Catherine (Stanley) Sewall, Mary (James) Wagner, James (Angie) Kreuz, stepson Steven (Diane) Tilley and beloved grandchildren: Christopher (Alexzandra) Kreuz, Sarah Kreuz, Alec Sewall, Christian Sewall, Madeleine Sewall, Eric Wagner, Michael Wagner, Nathaniel Kreuz, Nicholas Kreuz, Victoria (Zach) Dennis, Bryan Tilley and great grandchildren, Collins Kreuz and Adrian Dennis. Jack was predeceased by his first wife Joan M. Kreuz and grandson Benjamin Tilley.

