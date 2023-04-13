Columbus - Jack sadly passed away on April 3, 2023. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., son of the late Peter Kreuz and Marion (Smith) Kreuz. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Frances Patricia Kreuz, and his children: John (Robin) Kreuz, Peter J. Kreuz, Joseph E. Kreuz, Catherine (Stanley) Sewall, Mary (James) Wagner, James (Angie) Kreuz, stepson Steven (Diane) Tilley and beloved grandchildren: Christopher (Alexzandra) Kreuz, Sarah Kreuz, Alec Sewall, Christian Sewall, Madeleine Sewall, Eric Wagner, Michael Wagner, Nathaniel Kreuz, Nicholas Kreuz, Victoria (Zach) Dennis, Bryan Tilley and great grandchildren, Collins Kreuz and Adrian Dennis. Jack was predeceased by his first wife Joan M. Kreuz and grandson Benjamin Tilley.
Jack was a DuPont Fellow with a distinguished career in polyimide chemistry and a pioneer in the development of Kapton, an important component used in computers, mobile phones and digital devices. Jack was a devout Catholic, a good father and grandfather, a much loved husband and he will be sorely missed.
The visitation will be held at EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. on April 21 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The funeral Mass will be held on April 22 at 10.30 am in the Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 N. High St. Donations in Jack’s name may be sent to St. Bonaventure University, 3261 W. State Rd., St Bonaventure, 14778 N.Y.
John "Jack" Anthony Kreuz
