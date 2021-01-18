Circleville - John Joyce, 83, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021.
He was born on April 16, 1937 in Fort Hayes, Ohio to John and Charlene Joyce.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva (Wood) Joyce; and a special mother-in-law, Dorothy Webster.
He worked for the Columbus Police Department for 29 years.
John is survived by his children, Casey (Rod) Kessler, Tracey Weiner, Garrett Kessler; son-in-law, James Weiner, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial at 12:30 p.m. at Dayton National Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. John Joyce