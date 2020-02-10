John L. Green, age 83, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2020 at Logan Elm Health Care.
John was born on Dec. 9, 1936 in Farragut, Iowa, to Cleta (Fullerton) and Roland Green.
He grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and joined the United States Navy in 1955. He proudly served 20 years and retired in 1975. He served on many ships including USS Yorktown and USS Independence, where he completed his final tour in 1971. He traveled the world and had many stories about his time at sea, and then as Shore Police in Norfolk, Virginia, and finally as a recruiter in Circleville, Ohio. After retirement from the Navy, he worked for 25 years at the Veterans Administration in Chillicothe, Ohio, retiring in 2000.
On Nov. 13, 1972 he married Fanny A. (Adams) Daubenmire and moved from Norfolk to Laurelville, Ohio. He became dad to four children, which he raised as his own. On Oct. 29, 1973, Karan Ann Green was born and this special child completed the family. John was a hard-working man all of this life and made sure that his family was taken care of and well-loved. He was proud of his kids and grandkids and loved spending time with family. He enjoyed fishing, baseball, going to horse races and watching college football, especially when Nebraska played Ohio State.
In addition to his parents, John was also predeceased by his wife, Fanny; his daughter, Karan; and brothers, Jerry Green and Larry Green.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Becky) Daubenmire, Deborah (Albert) Moore, Shirley (Scott) Noble, Barbara (Marty) Hutchins; sisters, Judy Adams, Laurelville, Helen (Jim) Roberts, Omaha, Nebraska, and Betty (Jim) Leonard, Saint Paul, Nebraska; brothers-in-law, Christopher (Phyllis) Adams, George (Pat) Adams; sisters-in-law, Sara Lewis, Kathryn Schiltz and Alice Abner. Also surviving are grandchildren, Chelcey (Robert) Lewis, Cortney (Gary) Anderson, James Daubenmire, Brad Downs, Amanda Moore, Shane Poling, Tyler (Haley) Noble, Kohl Noble, Kaci (Chris) Chappo, Ashely (Dustin Laudermilch) Hutchins; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Logan Elm Health Care and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.
Rest peacefully Dad, you fought a courageous battle. We know that you are rejoicing with Mom and Karan once again.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to AMVETS Honor Guard or Heartland Hospice.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Green Summit Cemetery.
