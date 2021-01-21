Circleville - John W. McElhinny, 79, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 17, 2021.
John was born Feb. 18, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to Robert and Rosella (Martin) McElhinny.
At age 16, he moved with his family to Reynoldsburg, Ohio where he met Joan, his future wife of 53 years.
John attended Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio and worked at several occupations over the years. These included Senior Designer and Standards Supervisor with Jeffrey Mining Machinery, Associate Engineer and Standards Supervisor with Liebert Corporation and as a Fireman with Truro Township in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. John retired March 31, 2004 and enjoyed every minute afterwards until his wife Joan passed away.
John attended First Church of God in Circleville and considered them as brothers and sisters and his extended family.
John is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan; his father, Robert McElhinny; mother, Rosella McElhinny Buck; stepfather, Robert Buck; and brothers, Robert "Ronnie" Buck and Kenneth Buck.
He is survived by his sons, John (Theresa) and Jeff McElhinny; daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Mace; grandchildren, Dakota (Olivia), Ben, Rachel, Leah, Jessica (Joey), Richard and Colton; great-grandchildren, Shianna and Rowan; sisters, Roberta (Steve) Silverman, Vicki (Don) Rollins; and brother, Richard Buck; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with burial in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. John McElhinny