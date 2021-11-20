Laurelville - John Miller Jr., 64, of Laurelville, passed away on Nov. 17, 2021.
He was born on Chillicothe on Sept. 7, 1957 to John and Sarah (Wright) Miller Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorri (Graves) Miller; and a son, Johnathon Miller.
John is survived by his sons, Joshua and Joe Miller; grandchildren, Hunter and Lexi; and by brothers, Alex (Rebecca) Miller and Ronnie Miller.
Cremation has been observed.
