John Payne

Circleville - John S. Payne, age 91 of Circleville, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Pickaway Manor Assisted Living. John was born September 6, 1931, in Pickaway County, the son of the late Oather and Hazel (Rowland) Payne. He was retired from DuPont as a Technical Supervisor with 37 years of service. John served proudly in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Circleville Elks Lodge #77, AMVETS Post #2256, American Legion, and the Moose Lodge. John was also an avid golfer and Ohio State fan. He was a true fan of all sports and especially enjoyed fantasy football. John loved "happy hour" believing it was always 5:00 somewhere.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. (Morris) Snyder-Payne; children, Vicki (Victor) Ford, of Columbus, Chris Payne, of Florida, John B. (Debbie) Payne, of Circleville, Stuart Payne, of Circleville, and Robert Payne, of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Tallie, Nicholas, Jessica, and Josh; great grandchildren, Trevor, Jessica (Wyatt), Eliza, Ryder, and Briar; extended family, Stephanie Bowser, Jeff (Darla) Snyder, Zach, Cole, and Tyler Hopkins, and Colin Snyder; brother in law, Nick (Connie) Morris; sister in law, Eunice Payne; his former spouse and the mother of his children, Sonja (Sines) Payne. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin and Glenn Payne, and Roger Graham; sister, Pat Boston.
Cremation has been arranged in the care of Taylor-Theller Funeral & Cremation Service, Amanda. An inurnment with military honors at Forest Cemetery will be announced in the Spring of 2023.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Promedica Hospice Memorial Fund, 116 Morris Rd., Suite B, Circleville, OH 43113.