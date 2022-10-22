John Payne

Circleville - John S. Payne, age 91 of Circleville, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Pickaway Manor Assisted Living. John was born September 6, 1931, in Pickaway County, the son of the late Oather and Hazel (Rowland) Payne. He was retired from DuPont as a Technical Supervisor with 37 years of service. John served proudly in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Circleville Elks Lodge #77, AMVETS Post #2256, American Legion, and the Moose Lodge. John was also an avid golfer and Ohio State fan. He was a true fan of all sports and especially enjoyed fantasy football. John loved "happy hour" believing it was always 5:00 somewhere.

