John Robert (Bob) Garrison, 83, of Circleville, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 6:30 a.m. at Pickaway Manor in Circleville where he had been a patient since Dec. 18.
Bob was born Nov. 11, 1937, in Pickaway County, Ohio, near Atlanta, to Charles and Elizabeth Verna Flack Garrison. He was a graduate of Atlanta High School and was a lifelong resident of Pickaway County.
He was a commercial well driller and was a supervisor for Layne Ohio Co. for 40 years. Then, before his retirement, he worked several years for H.D. Water.
He attended the Atlanta United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to their fish fries. He was an avid card player and especially enjoyed poker.
On June 24, 1956, he married the former Iris Arlene Wallace. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2010. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Keith Allen Garrison on Oct. 8, 2005, and John Douglas Garrison on Sept. 26, 2020; four brothers, Merton, Oscar, Don and Carl Garrison; and four sisters, Mearl Christopher, Pearl Southward, Leah Maxon and Mary Brunett.
He is survived by three daughters, Pamela Arlene Grove and her husband, Larry, of London, Sheri Ilene Near and her husband, Mike, of Circleville, and Patricia Ann Hix and her fiancée, Kevin Mays, of Circleville; a daughter-in-law, Betty Garrison, of Frankfort, 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister, Ruth Long, of Williamsport; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lynn and George List, of Circleville; his special friend, Valerie Morris, of Dayton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place.
There will be no visitation or service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.